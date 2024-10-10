Khanskaya military airfield in Russia's Republic of Adygea reportedly attacked – video

Videos are circulating online, showing a possible explosion with subsequent ignition near the airport

Khanskaya airfield (Archive photo: Russian media)

Russian military propagandists claim that the Khanskaya airfield in the Republic of Adygea was attacked overnight. Videos purportedly showing the attack are circulating online.

The Khanskaya airfield is located 3 km from the rural locality of Khanskaya and 6 km from Maykop. It is home to the 272nd Training Aviation Base of Polotsk, part of the Krasnodar-based Serov Higher Military Aviation School of Pilots.

Videos circulating online show what appears to be an explosion followed by a fire in the vicinity of the airfield.

Local authorities have not commented on the situation.

Overnight on August 13, 2024, a source told LIGA.net that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) had attacked four airfields in Russia: Voronezh, Kursk, Savasleyka, and Borisoglebsk.

Later, Radio Liberty's investigative project Skhemy showed satellite photos of the aftermath of the strike on Borisoglebsk, revealing that Ukrainian drones had hit the northwestern part of the airfield, destroying several hangars.

In early October, drones again attacked Borisoglebsk.