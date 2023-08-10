Kyiv reports to Pentagon on cluster munitions use- CNN

Ukraine has provided the Pentagon with a report about the use of cluster munitions in the fight with Russia, a Ukrainian official told CNN.

The official said the information transmitted to the US defence department included both the number of rounds fired and the number of Russian targets destroyed.

The report was a request by the US as part of the agreement to send artillery rounds with cluster bomblets, known as DPICMs, to Ukraine.

The US, Russia and Ukraine are not signatories to the convention on cluster munitions which bans the production and use of the weapons and was signed by more than 100 countries.

In mid-July 2023, Ukraine began using cluster munitions against the Russian forces.

The White House earlier noted that Ukrainians were using cluster munitions quite effectively.

