Kim Jong Un urged to speed up North Korea's preparations for war due to "US confrontational actions"

Kim Jong Un reiterated his concern over the "security situation on the Korean peninsula" due to the "confrontation moves of the U.S. and its vassal forces"

Kim Jong Un (Photo: EPA)

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, at a meeting of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang announced the need to intensify efforts to prepare the country for war. He accused the United States of "confrontation moves of the U.S." against the DPRK, the North Korean propaganda agency KCNA reported.

According to Kim, he has given combat tasks to the army and military industry to produce munitions and nuclear weapons and strengthen civil defense sectors to further accelerate preparations for war.

He called the security situation on the Korean peninsula dangerous "due to the anti-DPRK confrontation moves of the U.S. and its vassal forces unprecedented in history."

The North Korean dictator also promised "to expand and develop the relations of strategic cooperation with the anti-imperialist independent countries and dynamically wage the anti-imperialist joint action."

On November 22, 2023, South Korea suspended part of the 2018 military agreement with the DPRK after Pyongyang ignored US warnings and launched a spy satellite. This agreement was signed on September 19, 2018, to reduce military tensions on the Korean Peninsula and create conditions for further dialogue and cooperation between the South and the North.

On December 19, North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasongpho-18, with the DPRK dictator personally attending the "event". At the time, Pyongyang stated that the launch was carried out to "neutralize the deliberate and confrontational military threats of the enemy [the United States and South Korea]."

On December 21, according to North Korean propaganda media, dictator Kim Jong-un again threatened a nuclear attack if someone "provokes him."