North Korean leader Kim Jong Un urges military to intensify war preparations

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has called on the military of his country to intensify preparations for a potential war during a visit to the 105th Tank Division, according to the propaganda agency KCNA.

He described the 105th division as a "model of the entire army in the ongoing struggle witnessing the intensive training for finishing war preparations."Additionally, Kim ordered the improvement of the unit's combat readiness and the modernization of its equipment.Recently, the New York Times, citing unnamed U.S. officials, reported that Kim Jong Un could launch a "lethal military action" against South Korea in the coming months.He may strike in a way that, in his view, "avoids rapid escalation," and he also feels emboldened by the increasing cooperation with Russia.

