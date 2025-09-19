Kim Jong-un supervised drone tests and ordered to strengthen their AI

North Korea's leader wants to enhance drone capabilities with artificial intelligence

Photo: Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the tests of combat and reconnaissance drones and ordered to enhance the work of drones with artificial intelligence. This was reported by the state news agency of the DPRK KCNA.

North Korean leader praises test results of North Korea's Kumseong tactical unmanned strike aircraft and unmanned strategic reconnaissance aircraft, calling their development a "top priority" for preparing for modern warfare.

Kim also inspected the construction of a large greenhouse farm in Sinuiju, bordering China.