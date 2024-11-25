Kirby confirms approval for Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles on Russia

The White House advisor said that the United States has revised its guidelines

John Kirby (Photo by Samuel Corum/EPA)

Ukraine has been granted permission to use U.S.-made ATACMS ballistic missiles to strike targets within Russian territory, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby announced during a briefing.

Kirby stated that Ukrainians are allowed to strike Russia with ATACMS missiles to defend themselves in case of immediate need. He also noted that such actions are already taking place in the Kursk Oblast.

"We did change the guidance and gave them guidance that they could use them, you know, to strike these particular types of targets," Kirby said.

