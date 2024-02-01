China puts pressure on Ukraine through companies listed as sponsors of the war – Reuters

According to the agency, China did not set any conditions or "time frames" for Ukraine, but simply expressed its view on the list

Xi Jinping (Photo: EPA)

During the meeting of the Chinese ambassador with high-ranking Ukrainian government officials, the People's Republic of China informed Ukraine that bilateral relations may be harmed due to Kyiv's inclusion of more than a dozen Chinese companies in the list of "international war sponsors." This was reported to Reuters by two high-ranking Ukrainian interlocutors familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

"The ambassador said that all this (the situation with the blacklist) could have a negative impact on our relations," one of the interlocutors told the agency. The interlocutor of the agency also emphasized that as a result, China did not set any conditions or "temporary frameworks" for Ukraine, but simply expressed its point of view regarding the list.

The second interlocutor suggested that Beijing could connect this issue with Chinese purchases of Ukrainian grain.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Chinese Embassy in Kyiv and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine did not immediately respond to requests for comment, the agency said.

Ukraine has listed 48 companies from around the world, including 14 from China, on a list of "international war sponsors" whose business activities it says indirectly aid or contribute to Russia's war effort.

A declassified US intelligence report says China is helping Russia circumvent Western sanctions and is likely providing Moscow with military and dual-use technology for war.

Reports from the diplomatic services of Russia and China indicate that the positions of Beijing and Moscow on the issue of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine are increasingly diverging, ISW writes.

On October 20, it was reported that Russia is massively purchasing drones, small arms and dual-purpose goods from Chinese companies.

On December 7, it became known that the head of the European Council, Michel, during the EU-China summit, called on the Chinese leader Xi Jinping to deal with the companies involved in the supply of dual-purpose goods to Russia.