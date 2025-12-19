Klimkin: Problems within the EU in terms of policy towards Russia are just beginning

Pavlo Klimkin (Photo: LIGA.net)

The European Union has no common opinion on negotiations with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the problems within the bloc in terms of policy towards Russia are just beginning, the former foreign minister believes Pavlo Klimkin. He expressed this opinion in the interview LIGA.net in the "Klimkin Explains" format.

According to him, there is no common European decision on negotiations with the Russian dictator and there will not be. According to the diplomat, there will likely be attempts by individual countries to "do what they do."

Klimkin said that this would create additional confusion "in the business of talking to the Kremlin." Russia will definitely take advantage of this.

"It also means that the Europeans, on the one hand, have realized that they cannot give the Americans the entire leadership role. And I support them in this. The only problem is that they are not able to take on this role," the former Foreign Minister added.

He believes that Europe is well aware that it cannot take on the role of leader at the moment. Klimkin noted that many of the EU's structures and personnel are "inadequate to current challenges."

"Until they recognize this and start changing, we will not only remain where we are, but will, unfortunately, degrade in terms of European policy," Klimkin emphasized.

He mentioned the lack of a common position among EU members on financing Ukraine with Russian frozen assets and called it "an unpleasant story."

"And the problems within the European Union in terms of policy toward Russia, in my opinion, are just beginning. But I don't want to be the one to predict the future in a negative way," the diplomat said.

On December 19, Macron said that Europe will have to find a way to resume a dialog with Russia directly, not through the United States. And it might even be useful, he believes.