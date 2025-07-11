Klimkin: There is a growing understanding in Trump's environment that Ukraine is an asset

Pavlo Klimkin (Photo: LIGA.net)

The team of US President Donald Trump is growing to understand that Ukraine is an asset in the "people sense," says former Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin. He expressed this opinion in an interview with on the YouTube channel LIGA.net .

"There is also a growing understanding in Trump's environment that Ukraine is an asset. And why can't Ukraine be an asset? Not in the sense of minerals. It's a good story, you can make money on it, but it's not the main thing. I mean people," the diplomat said.

According to Klimkin, these are people who are ready to "fight for what is important to them".

In this context, the former Foreign Minister mentioned the resumption of military assistance from the United States and new packages to be paid for by NATO or the United States itself through the Alliance.

"And this means that NATO itself, not the allies, is now also involved in helping Ukraine. Trump may say something completely different tomorrow morning <…> But it was said, everyone noticed it. And this is a story about how Trump definitely does not want to be a loser," Klimkin added.