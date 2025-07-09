Trump says he threatened Putin to 'bomb the hell out of Moscow' – CNN audio

The American president claims he once threatened Putin with bombing if he dared to invade Ukraine on a full-scale basis

In 2024, at a closed donor meeting, US President Donald Trump said that he had once tried to deter Russian dictator Vladimir Putin from a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by threatening to "bomb Moscow" in response. The corresponding audio recording was made available by the American channel CNN .

"I told Putin: "If you invade Ukraine, I will bomb the hell out of Moscow. I'm telling you, I have no choice. And then [Putin] says something like: 'I don't believe you'. But he believed me 10%," Trump said at a fundraiser about his conversation with the Russian dictator.

Later, Trump said he allegedly sent a similar warning to Chinese President Xi Jinping about a possible invasion of Taiwan, assuring him that the US would bomb Beijing in response.

"He thought I was crazy," Trump said of Xi, but noted that there had never been a problem between them.

The audio has not been broadcast before. Trump's campaign declined to comment on the content of the recordings.