Trump: Putin talked a lot of bullshit, but his behavior was meaningless
The president of the United States Donald Trump stated that the dictator Vladimir Putin says a lot of "bullshit" about ending the Russian-Ukrainian war, but his behavior turned out to be meaningless. The head of the United States told this to reporters at a government meeting.
"But that was a war that should have never happened, and a lot of people are dying, and it should end. And I don't know, we get a lot of bullshit thrown at us by Putin, for you want to know the truth. He's very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless," Trump said.
He noted that he is considering the future bill on new sanctions "very strongly." The document will allow the US leader to act at his discretion impose a 500% tariff on countries that buy Russian resources.
- Despite repeated statements, the US president has not yet imposed new restrictions on Russia, although he has extended the sanctions imposed by Obama and Biden. The New York Times claimed that some of the restrictions had even been lifted, allowing Moscow to purchase banned technologies and financing.
- Trump's attitude towards Putin got worse after their call on July 3, when the dictator again stated that will not abandon its demands on Ukraine.
- At the same time, public relations between Trump and Zelenskyy have improved: after their call on July 4, the latter confirmed that Ukraine is working with partners, including the United States, to transfer additional Patriot systems and missiles to them. Axios' interlocutors also report on Trump's relevant promises. However, there are no concrete decisions yet.