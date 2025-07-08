Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG/EPA)

The president of the United States Donald Trump stated that the dictator Vladimir Putin says a lot of "bullshit" about ending the Russian-Ukrainian war, but his behavior turned out to be meaningless. The head of the United States told this to reporters at a government meeting.

"But that was a war that should have never happened, and a lot of people are dying, and it should end. And I don't know, we get a lot of bullshit thrown at us by Putin, for you want to know the truth. He's very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless," Trump said.

He noted that he is considering the future bill on new sanctions "very strongly." The document will allow the US leader to act at his discretion impose a 500% tariff on countries that buy Russian resources.