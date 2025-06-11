Kosovo to accept migrants deported from the US

While we are talking about accommodating 50 people per year

Kosovo (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Kosovo has agreed to accept migrants deported from the United States, with an initial plan of 50 deportees per year, Reuters reports .

The United States is seeking partners to accept third-country nationals to fulfill President Donald Trump's promise of record deportations. Kosovo has accepted the offer.

"The government has expressed its willingness to participate with the possibility of selecting individuals from the proposed pool, provided that they meet certain criteria related to the rule of law and public order," the Kosovo government said in a statement.

In the statement, the authorities of the partially recognized Balkan country also expressed gratitude to the United States for its many years of support. The conditions under which Kosovo will accommodate the migrants were not reported.

Kosovo already has an agreement to accept 300 prisoners from Denmark starting in 2027 in exchange for 210 million euros over the next decade. The country has also expressed interest in accepting deportees from the United Kingdom.