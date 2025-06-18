Kremin: the law on multiple citizenship protects Ukrainian citizenship in times of war

The law was adopted taking into account the proposals of the language ombudsman

Taras Kremin (Photo: Facebook of the Language Ombudsman)

The law on the introduction of multiple citizenship, which was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on June 18, strengthens the protection of the status of the Ukrainian language in wartime and guarantees equal language conditions for all citizens. This was stated by the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Taras Kremin.

The Language Ombudsman reported that the Verkhovna Rada took into account the key proposals submitted by him, which allowed eliminating a number of risks to the full functioning of the Ukrainian language as the state language and the observance of the rights of Ukrainian citizens.

In particular, the comments concerned the unacceptability of proposals to grant Ukrainian citizenship to foreigners in a simplified manner – without prior passing exams on knowledge of the state language, the Constitution, and the history of Ukraine.

The final version of the document managed to preserve the principle of mandatory knowledge of the state language at a level not lower than B1 for all those wishing to become citizens of Ukraine. This level allows a person to fully communicate, receive services, participate in public life, and exercise electoral rights.

"The Ukrainian language is the basis of civic identity. The new law allows us to preserve unity, avoid discriminatory norms, and prevent linguistic disintegration, which could arise as a result of unjustified exceptions for certain categories of foreigners," Kremin said.

In addition, the current requirement was retained: foreigners who have made outstanding contributions to Ukraine (in particular, contract servicemen) can obtain citizenship without passing a language exam, but are required to pass it within the established period.

"Thus, the adopted bill guarantees equal language conditions for all citizens and strengthens the protection of the status of the Ukrainian language in wartime," the language ombudsman concluded.