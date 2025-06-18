Rada adopts law on multiple citizenship in Ukraine

Voting in the Verkhovna Rada (Photo: t.me/yzheleznyak)

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted as a whole the bill No. 11469 on the introduction of multiple citizenship. This was reported to by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

"243 MPs voted in favor, 19 voted against, nine abstained, and 34 did not vote at all.

The draft law specifies in which cases multiple citizenship is permissible:

→ if the child acquires Ukrainian citizenship and citizenship of another state at birth;

→ if a child who is a citizen of Ukraine acquires the citizenship of his/her foreign adoptive parents;

→ in case of automatic acquisition of another citizenship by a citizen of Ukraine as a result of marriage with a foreigner;

→ in the case of automatic acquisition of another citizenship by an adult citizen of Ukraine as a result of the application of the legislation on citizenship of a foreign state, if such a citizen of Ukraine has not received a document confirming the citizenship of another state;

→ in case of acquiring Ukrainian citizenship under the simplified procedure for foreigners who are citizens of states included in the list of those who can obtain citizenship under the simplified procedure;

→ in case of acquisition by a citizen of Ukraine of the citizenship of states from the list of those whose citizens acquire Ukrainian citizenship under the simplified procedure.

The document also states that multiple citizenship is not allowed for a person who is a citizen of the aggressor country Russia; a country that does not recognize the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the illegality of encroachments on its sovereignty; a country that voted against the UN General Assembly resolution of March 27, 2014 on the occupation of Crimea and other regions of Ukraine.

The draft law on multiple citizenship was initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The document, in particular,, defines which countries' citizens can obtain Ukrainian citizenship under a simplified procedure.