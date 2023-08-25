Ukrainian military claims extensive damage causing ongoing disruptions to Kerch Bridge

The Russian occupation authorities periodically block the Kerch Bridge due to damage to the crossing, Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for Operational Command "South" announced on the air of the national telethon.

According to her, the Kerch Bridge is limited in use, and its work schedule is "complex".

"Aviation often operates there and there are also technical malfunctions that prevent the use of such a complex structure with such extensive damage. That is why they have to block the bridge from time to time and limit traffic on it," Humeniuk explained.

She emphasized that lines of cars are constantly forming at the crossing, but the population of the Russian Federation has realized that the bridge is "subpar" and tries to use alternative routes.

On July 17, 2023, the Kerch Bridge was damaged for the second time since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On August 12, explosions rang out on the Kerch Bridge, clouds of smoke rose in different places. The occupiers reported blocking traffic and complained about Ukrainian missile attacks.

According to the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Kerch Bridge is working, but it is not working properly, and the occupiers are throwing more forces to protect this facility.

