Kuleba: 90% of mediators in peace negotiations are driven by selfish interests

The former minister believes that there are no conditions for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia today

Dmytro Kuleba (Photo: ERA)

The vast majority of world leaders and countries that offered to mediate peace talks between Ukraine and Russia did so for personal reasons. This is the opinion... expressed former foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

"My experience shows that 90% of world leaders, countries and nations that have so far offered their mediation efforts are driven by a selfish interest in protecting themselves from criticism, rather than a desire to help establish peace," he said.

Kuleba believes that the conditions for negotiations with Russia have not been met today.

"First, there must be an economic blow that deprives Moscow of oil revenues, as they are the only major source of money for the Russian military machine. Then, if a stalemate develops on the front lines or if the Russian army begins to lose ground, then Putin might start negotiations," said the diplomat.

According to him, since the described scenario is far from reality, there is "no point" in focusing on negotiations.