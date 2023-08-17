FM Kuleba: Ukraine will fight until victory however long it takes. No pressure from West

Ukraine will fight until it reaches the borders of 1991, no matter how long it takes, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with the AFP agency, Business Recorder quotes him.

According to the diplomat, the goal of Ukraine is victory and the liberation of all occupied territories.

"And we don't care how long it takes. As long as the Ukrainian people share this goal, the Ukrainian government will move hand in hand with its people," Kuleba stated.

He noted that Kyiv is not under pressure from Western allies, who are providing military aid in order to achieve faster success at the front.

"We do not feel this. But there is the participation of the voices of commentators and experts in the public space, who discuss the pace of Ukraine's advancement on the front line," the minister explained.

