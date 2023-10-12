Ukraine's FM Kuleba questions logic of freezing war, warns risks go beyond Ukraine

Russia should not be allowed to freeze the conflict, as it will use the pause to recuperate, and then not only Ukraine will be threatened by a new wave of aggression, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during an online address to the German think tank Zentrum Liberale Moderne, the ministry's press service reports.

"If we follow such a dangerous scenario, the level of propaganda in Russia will only increase over these four years. Hatred for Ukraine, other European countries, other nations will continue to grow. Russian ultra-nationalist, fascist, revanchist rhetoric will become even more poisonous," he stated.

The minister asked rhetorically whether anyone really believes that under such conditions "only Ukraine will be under the threat of a new wave of aggression in 2028."

In his speech, the diplomat recalled the words of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that "if Russia is given a pause and pressure is not increased", by 2028 the aggressor state will have restored its military potential and will be ready for a new wave of aggression.

"We all have to realize what is at stake. The Kremlin's goals are much broader than Ukraine. Together we can avoid the worst case scenario. This is a difficult but achievable path. The path to Ukraine's victory," Kuleba added.

On August 18, the U.S. State Department said that the victory over Russia in the war would be the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territories.

On October 4, FM Kuleba stressed that Russia must be defeated on the battlefield, and only then negotiations are possible.

On October 9, Ukraine's top diplomat said that he would have an "unpleasant conversation" with those who talk to him about territorial concessions.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.