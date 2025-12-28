Kuleba: Russia doubled attacks on Ukrainian ports in 2025

The aftermath of the strike on Odesa (Photo: State Emergency Service of Odesa region)

Russia has stepped up missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian ports in an attempt to disrupt logistics and exports. About said oleksiy Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine and Minister of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine.

According to him, in 2025, the intensity of Russian strikes on Ukrainian ports doubled compared to last year. In 2025, 90 such combined strikes were recorded.

The situation in the south remains the most difficult: since the beginning of the year, almost 800 air raids have been sounded in Odesa region, with a total duration of more than 30 days.

Despite the constant shelling, port logistics continues to operate, and sea export routes remain stable, the Deputy Prime Minister assures. This is ensured by hundreds of employees of ports and related industries who go to work every day under the threat of attacks.

He added that Ukraine is expanding the network of shelters directly on the territory of ports. Together with the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority and with the support of partners, more than 50 mobile shelters have already been installed in the ports of Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. In addition, the number of stationary shelters exceeds 30.

According to him, systematic work is underway to strengthen the protection of the ports themselves. According to the minister, it is carried out on a daily basis together with the Defense Forces, other services and international partners.