On Christmas Day, Russia attacks port and industrial infrastructure in Odesa region, killing a man

On Christmas Day, Russia attacks port and industrial infrastructure in Odesa region, killing a mansupplemented
On the night of December 25, Russia again attacked the port and industrial infrastructure of Odesa region, killing one person and injuring two others. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Kiper.
The attack damaged administrative, production and warehouse facilities. Fires broke out at some facilities and were extinguished.
The body of one dead person was recovered from the rubble. Two more people were injured.
- Russia regularly attacks the energy and port infrastructure of Odesa and the region. On the night of December 22, the occupiers attacked Ukraine's largest port, located north of Odesa. 30 containers with flour and oil caught fire.
- Due to Russian attacks in Odesa, oil stains and dead birds .
- On December 25, forced emergency power outages were introduced in Odesa.
