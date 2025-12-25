On Christmas Day, Russia attacks port and industrial infrastructure in Odesa region, killing a man

On Christmas night, Russia once again attacked Odesa region, killing one person and wounding several others

Photo: SES

On the night of December 25, Russia again attacked the port and industrial infrastructure of Odesa region, killing one person and injuring two others. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Kiper.

The attack damaged administrative, production and warehouse facilities. Fires broke out at some facilities and were extinguished.

The body of one dead person was recovered from the rubble. Two more people were injured.