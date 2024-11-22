Kursk operation thwarts Russia's plan to capture Zaporizhzhia

The invaders underestimated Ukraine's reserves, allowing the secret preparation for the operation to succeed, a General Staff source said

Illustrative photo by General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Kursk operation disrupted Russia's strategic plan to seize Zaporizhzhia, a source within the General Staff command told LIGA.net.

According to the source, the operation initially aimed to divert Russian efforts away from assaults in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors.

"That's when the idea of the Kursk operation emerged. Why Kursk Oblast? It had the weakest defense," the source said.

Russia was convinced that Ukraine lacked reserves, enabling the secretive preparation for the operation to succeed. Newly formed brigades were mobilized for the mission.

At the start of the operation, Russian forces in the region numbered about 40,000 troops, the source said. However, leveraging the element of surprise, Ukraine's Defense Forces made significant gains and advanced into Russian territory.

To halt the advance and counter heavy losses, the Russian command redeployed units from southern Ukraine to Kursk Oblast.

"To understand the importance of Kursk: to push us back, Russia abandoned its strategic offensive on Zaporizhzhia," the source stated.