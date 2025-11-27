Latvia wants to dismantle the railroad connecting the country with Russia

The government will discuss the dismantling with the military and the heads of the Baltic states

President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs (Photo: x.com/edgarsrinkevics)

Latvia plans to completely dismantle the railroad sections in the east of the country that lead to Russia. President Edgars Rinkēvičs and Prime Minister Evika Sylynia confirmed this on November 26, reports LSM+.

The government intends to analyze information on possible dismantling by the end of 2025 with the participation of the National Armed Forces and in coordination with Lithuania and Estonia. More clarity on this issue is expected by early 2026.

The Latvian government is convinced that the tense situation on the eastern border will continue for a long time, so dismantling the railroad is one possible solution.

"We cannot reject any option for strengthening national defense and security, but such decisions should be made after determining both the timing and scope of work, as well as assessing what this means for various socio-economic aspects," Rynkevych said.

on November 28, the Latvian president intends to listen to the military's opinion on the issue, but no decision will be made until next year.