Law enforcement agencies in Ukraine and the Czech Republic have dismantled a network of fraudulent call centers – photos

Searches at a network of call centers (Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General)

The National Police announced that in a joint operation with law enforcement agencies in the Czech Republic, they dismantled an international network of call centers through which fraudsters extorted money from foreigners. This was reported by... National Police and Office of the Attorney General.

According to the investigation, the network has been operating since 2021 in Ukraine and the Czech Republic.

The group members called Czech citizens on behalf of bank employees and law enforcement officers and convinced them to transfer funds to "safe" accounts due to a supposed system hack. In this way, the group embezzled an amount equivalent to almost 10 million hryvnias.

A 32-year-old Dnipro resident, who allegedly organized the fraudulent scheme, and one of the group's members have been notified of suspicion on charges of creating and participating in a criminal organization, as well as fraud on an especially large scale.

Law enforcement officers conducted more than 40 searches in the Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Vinnytsia, and Zaporizhzhia regions, during which they seized computer equipment, mobile phones, documentation, bank cards, and other physical evidence.

Law enforcement officials also established the involvement of six Czech citizens in criminal activity, and some of them have already been extradited to their homeland to face prosecution.

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General