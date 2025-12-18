Legion "Freedom of Russia" blew up a key railway artery of the occupiers – the facility is out of commission

Zaporizhzhia Iron Ore Plant (Photo: ZZHRK website)

Soldiers of the Freedom of Russia Legion cut the railway line in the Zaporizhzhia direction, where the Russians, among other things, redistributed military equipment. The facility is not suitable for operation, stated military.

The facility was one of the enemy's key supply lines and led to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Iron Ore Plant. From there, the Russians supplied ore to the temporarily occupied Crimea and redistributed military equipment.

The legionnaires allegedly received intelligence from the allies and conducted a special operation using explosives. A section of the railroad near the village of Novouspenivka was disabled. As a result of the operation, the movement of diesel locomotives stopped, and a traffic jam of stopped trains formed at the crossing point.

A few hours later, the Defense Forces launched a combined attack on the accumulation of Russian equipment and the territory of the plant itself.

"The facility has actually ceased to exist as an infrastructure of the occupiers – it is no longer suitable for either logistics or enemy industry," the legion said.