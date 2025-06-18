Libanova's demographer: Attitude to Ukrainian refugees is deteriorating in two countries

The demographer believes that the authorities of the countries where Ukrainians are staying are interested in keeping them there

Ella Libanova (Photo: facebook.com/ella.libanova)

In some countries where Ukrainians were forced to leave because of Russia's full-scale war, attitudes toward refugees are deteriorating..

Ella Libanova, director of the Ptukha Institute for Demography and Social Studies of the National Academy of Sciences, told in an interview with LIGA.net

She noted that she sees a deterioration in attitudes toward Ukrainians, particularly in Poland and the Czech Republic. As an example, she cited the information of the Minister of the Interior of Poland from a year ago.

"At that time, a Ukrainian woman who came to Poland with a child or two children received more assistance from the state than a Polish single mother. Who also has one or two children," Libanova noted .

According to her, the difference in payments was due to a clear reason: the Ukrainian refugee had no housing or belongings, unlike the Polish citizen. But it was difficult to explain this to everyone .

However, Libanova noted that the authorities of "all countries without exception" are interested in keeping our migrants there. And it's not just about "cheap labor," but also about "aging" countries. This issue can be solved either by increasing the birth rate or by a migration inflow of young people.

The demographer believes that it would be worthwhile to have an "open conversation" with countries, including Poland, at least once.

"But to conduct it in such a way that people believe that this conversation is sincere. That the data provided is true," Libanova summarized .