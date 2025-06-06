LIGA.net journalist's report wins "War in the Lens" competition

Dmytro Fionik's article about the combat duty of a UAV crew won in the "Text Report" nomination

A report by the head of the editorial office of extremely high-quality content at LIGA.net, Dmytro Fionik, who currently serves in a separate regiment of unmanned systems "Achilles", won the "War in the Lens" competition of journalistic works about the national resistance and defense of Ukraine.

On June 6–7, 2025, the Second Documentary Festival "War in the Lens" will take place in Kyiv, initiated in 2024 by the Communications Department of the Territorial Defense Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read the material "Brother, I went to war for this land." Report from the combat duty of the UAV crew

The festival also featured a competition for journalistic and documentary works on the theme of national resistance. The winners in several categories were selected by a jury consisting of former journalists who currently serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Dmytro Fionik's report on the combat duty of a UAV crew won in the "Text Report" nomination.