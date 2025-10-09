Linear part of the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline damaged in Donetsk region

Transportation of ammonia through this area was stopped in 2014, and people's lives are not in danger, the regional authorities said

Allegedly, the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline (Still from a video by the aggressor country's Ministry of Defense)

The Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline was damaged in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk region. About this reported regional administration.

According to it, the linear part of the main ammonia pipeline was damaged between Rusyn Yar and Yablunivka in Illinivska community:

Map: Deepstate

Map: Deepstate

"The most important thing is that people's lives are not in danger. Ammonia transportation through this section has been stopped since 2014. White smoke is observed – this may indicate a leakage of ammonia residues, which will continue until the overpressure drops; it may take several days," the regional administration explained.

They noted that it was impossible to inspect the site of the shelling because it was temporarily occupied territory.

"The wind is southeast, up to 5 meters per second; the cloud is spreading in the direction of Druzhkivka, there may be a smell," the report added.

According to the authorities, there is no reason to "overreact" to the incident: "In case of a noticeable odor, it is enough to close the windows and limit your stay outside – this is a preventive step. Official services will inform about changes."

Earlier, the occupiers' Ministry of Defense accused Ukrainian troops of allegedly mining and blowing up this ammonia pipeline. The Russian ministry also published a video, allegedly from the scene of the incident (a frame from it at the beginning of the text).