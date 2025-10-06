Russians attacked Kostiantynivka with armored vehicles, border guards repelled the assault – video

Defense forces repel Russian mechanized assault near Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region. About said The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine published the video.

According to the border guards, taking advantage of the deteriorating weather conditions, the occupiers attempted to seize Kostiantynivka. The Russians used heavy armored vehicles, including airborne assault vehicles, infantry fighting vehicles and tanks.

In cooperation with adjacent units, the Phoenix pilots of the State Border Guard Service successfully worked out all enemy targets, preventing the occupiers from advancing. FPV drones struck at the equipment at the beginning of the assault, after which heavy bombers finished off the armored vehicles that had stopped in the fields.

The defense forces managed to destroy one tank, two armored fighting vehicles and one infantry fighting vehicle. In addition, they hit three tanks, four armored combat vehicles, one amphibious assault vehicle and one truck.

A cannon under the cover of which the attack took place was also discovered and destroyed.

Map: DeepState

Russians every day strike on the settlements of Donetsk region, in particular on Kostyantynivka. On October 3, it was reported that the entirety of Druzhkivka and Kostyantynivka and some areas of Kramatorsk were left without electricity due to Russian attacks.