Russian strike cut power to Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka and part of Kramatorsk

Russian strike cut power to Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka and part of Kramatorskupdated
In the evening of October 3, part of Donetsk region was cut off from electricity due to Russian shelling, reported Vadym Filashkin, head of the regional administration (OVA).
"In particular, the whole of Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka and some districts of Kramatorsk were left without electricity," the official wrote.
He noted that the occupiers continue to target critical infrastructure, and this day the Russian Federation targeted the energy sector.
Filashkin added that the authorities and responsible services remain in place and continue to work.
"As soon as the security situation allows, specialists will immediately restore power supply," said the head of the OVA at 20:10.
UPDATED. "In the evening, there was a ballistic missile attack in Donetsk region – also on the energy sector. Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Druzhkivka. We are continuing to restore the power grid." reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address.
- On the night of October 3, Russia organized a massive missile and drone attack, launching 381 drones and 35 missiles at Ukraine. As of 10:00 a.m., air defense had shot down or suppressed 320 air targets: 303 drones, 12 Iskander-K missiles, and five X-59/69s.
- The main target of the attack was critical infrastructure (energy sector) in Kharkiv and Poltava regions.
- The occupiers also struck at the Shostka community. Energy facilities were damaged – the city and 38 settlements of the community were left without electricity.
