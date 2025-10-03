Russian strike cut power to Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka and part of Kramatorsk

Experts will restore power supply in part of Donetsk region as soon as security situation allows, says OVA

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

In the evening of October 3, part of Donetsk region was cut off from electricity due to Russian shelling, reported Vadym Filashkin, head of the regional administration (OVA).

"In particular, the whole of Druzhkivka and Kostiantynivka and some districts of Kramatorsk were left without electricity," the official wrote.

He noted that the occupiers continue to target critical infrastructure, and this day the Russian Federation targeted the energy sector.

Filashkin added that the authorities and responsible services remain in place and continue to work.

"As soon as the security situation allows, specialists will immediately restore power supply," said the head of the OVA at 20:10.

UPDATED. "In the evening, there was a ballistic missile attack in Donetsk region – also on the energy sector. Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Druzhkivka. We are continuing to restore the power grid." reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address.