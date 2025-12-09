Lithuania declares a state of emergency across the country: attacks from Belarus continue

Vladislav Kondratovich (Photo: Lithuanian Ministry of Internal Affairs)

Lithuania has declared a state of emergency throughout the country because balloon attacks with contraband from Belarus have been going on for months. About said in a statement by the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Lithuanian Interior Minister Vladislav Kondratovich was appointed head of the State Emergency Situations Department for this period. The statement says that the smuggled balloons pose a threat to Lithuania's national security interests.

"It should be noted that the introduction of a state of emergency throughout the country will not create inconvenience for the population, as the measures taken will be targeted and proportionate, aimed exclusively at the organizers and perpetrators of illegal activities," the Interior Ministry said.

The ministry explained that the constant launch of balloons with contraband from Belarus threatens Lithuanian civil aviation and disrupts the operation of Vilnius Airport. As a result, the possibility of transporting passengers and cargo by air is lost, significant financial losses and reputational damage are incurred.

The state of emergency will allow Lithuanian agencies to coordinate their actions more closely and enlist the support of military units if necessary, the Interior Ministry said.

According to the ministry, since October 2025, Vilnius Airport has been closed for almost 60 hours due to a threat to civil aviation from smuggled balloons, affecting more than 300 flights and over 47,000 passengers.

The state of emergency was introduced throughout the country, as the course of balloons can change due to the wind direction.