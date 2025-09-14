Lithuania raises NATO fighter jets because of Russian planes
on September 13, Russian planes violated flight rules, forcing Lithuania to raise NATO aircraft, the Lithuanian army reports, transmits Delfi.
According to the Lithuanian army, NATO fighter jets have been flown twice.
"They were taking off to observe and escort Russian aircraft that violated the order. Both cases were not related to preventive measures in Poland through drones," the Lithuanian army said.
It is noted that the Russian planes were flying with radar answering machines turned off and without flight plans.
- Poland on September 13 due to the threat of drones raised aviation and closed the airport in Lublin. In Romania, fighter jets intercepted the UAV and guided it, but after a while it disappeared from the radar.
- on September 13, in the country operation Eastern Sentinel was launched with the participation of aircraft from allied countries.
