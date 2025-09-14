Lithuania raises NATO fighter jets because of Russian planes

Russian planes flew with radar answering machines turned off and no flight plans

F-16 fighter jets (Photo: EPA)

on September 13, Russian planes violated flight rules, forcing Lithuania to raise NATO aircraft, the Lithuanian army reports, transmits Delfi.

According to the Lithuanian army, NATO fighter jets have been flown twice.

"They were taking off to observe and escort Russian aircraft that violated the order. Both cases were not related to preventive measures in Poland through drones," the Lithuanian army said.

It is noted that the Russian planes were flying with radar answering machines turned off and without flight plans.