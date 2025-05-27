Lithuanian Foreign Ministry delivers note of protest to Russia over ongoing attacks in Ukraine

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys (Photo: x.com/LithuaniaMFA)

Lithuania has called a representative of the Russian Embassy "on the carpet" and handed over a note of protest over "war crimes." This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country.

"Lithuania strongly condemns the killing of unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war and the intensified shelling of Ukrainian cities with missiles and drones. These attacks kill or seriously injure innocent citizens, including children, and destroy civilian infrastructure," the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement .

The ministry noted that these actions are war crimes and have no statute of limitations. Therefore, all perpetrators will be brought to justice sooner or later.

Lithuania also emphasized that Russia's unwillingness to agree to a 30-day ceasefire demonstrates an aggressive position and essentially rejects international efforts to achieve peace.

"Lithuania will continue to support Ukraine's efforts to defend itself from the invaders with all its might," the Foreign Ministry summarized .