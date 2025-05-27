Russia again fired drones at Ukraine, but there were five times fewer of them

For comparison, on the night of May 25, Russia used 298 drones, and on the night of May 26, 355. That night, there were 60

The aftermath in Sumy (Photo: SES)

From the evening of May 26 and into the night of May 27, Russia again attacked Ukraine from the air, but used many times fewer weapons compared to the previous days. Russia launches 60 attack drones and imitator drones, Air Force.

As of 09:00, air defense has neutralized 43 enemy UAVs in the east, north and south of the country.

35 drones were shot down by firepower, eight were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

There were hits in nine locations, as well as downed strike UAVs in three locations.

In particular, at about 01:30, Russia struck Sumy with a drone, causing a fire on the territory of one of the industrial enterprises, , said Acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar.

Vehicles were also damaged.

At around 04:30, Sumy was attacked again, this time by an air strike. As a result, at least seven private houses, one two-story residential building and several cars were damaged.

In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported that a man was wounded in an attack in Samarivsky district. A private house and an outbuilding caught fire.

In Synelnykivka district, it was loud in Mezhivska and Malomykhailivska communities. An agricultural enterprise, a private house, and a car were damaged by drone strikes of various types. A 54-year-old man was also injured in the area. He was hospitalized in moderate condition.

In Nikopol district, the aggressor used FPVs, artillery, and dropped ammunition from a drone. Nikopol, Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities were affected. An ambulance and a car were damaged.

