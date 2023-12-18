Horse and electric car: Orban and Erdogan exchange gifts at meeting in Hungary – photo

On December 18, a meeting of the Turkish president and the Hungarian prime minister took place in honor of the 100th anniversary of relations between the two countries

Viktor Orban and Recep Erdogan (Photo: EPA)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán presented Turkish President Recep Erdogan with a horse during his last visit to Budapest, and the Turkish leader, in turn, presented him with a Turkish-made Togg electric car. This was reported by the Hungarian Prime Minister and the press service of the Turkish government.

"A gift from the equestrian nation to the equestrian nation. Nonius stallion from the Mezőgyedős stud farm," Orbán wrote.

Photo: EPA

At the same time, according to the Turkish ministry, Erdogan presented the Hungarian prime minister with a Togg, an electric car made in Turkey.

According to the information, the presented black car has a license plate "HU TR-100" specially designed for the 100th anniversary of relations between the two countries.

Photo: EPA

The Turkish agency noted that Erdogan visited Hungary on a one-day visit and met with Hungarian President Katalin Novak at Sándor Palace in Budapest, as part of the sixth meeting of the High-Level Strategic Partnership Council between the countries.

Photo: press service of the Turkish government

On December 14, at the EU summit, Ukraine received the long-awaited opening of negotiations on membership, which Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán threatened to block.

Even on the day of the summit, Orbán did not agree to give the green light to negotiations, and everything was decided at the last moment. According to Politico, Scholz asked Orbán to leave the hall during the vote. The Prime Minister of Hungary left, abstained from voting – and the opening of negotiations was approved without him.

