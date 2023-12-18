Top Czech diplomat accuses Orban of being a 'Trojan horse' protecting Russian interests

Dvořák said that Orbán is destroying the unity of Europe and trying to show that the EU should disregard Ukraine

Martin Dvořák (Photo: EPA/Pontus Lundahl)

Czech Foreign Minister Martin Dvořák unleashed a blistering attack against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán during a televised discussion on Sunday, labeling him "a Trojan horse that protects Russia's interests," according to a report by Euractiv.

Orbán is increasingly effectively destroying the unity of the European Union and trying to show that partners should ignore Ukraine, he said.

He noted that the Hungarian prime minister is blackmailing Europe and abusing his right of veto.

"I think the real name (for the Hungarian approach) is blackmail. I think the real name is the abuse of veto rights, not to protect Hungary’s national interests, but to protect Russia’s interests," Dvořák stated.

Orban has repeatedly stated that official opposes the start of negotiations regarding Ukraine's accession to the bloc. According to the EU statute, this decision can only be taken by full consensus of all member states, so European and Ukrainian officials tried to convince Orbán not to vote against it.

On the morning of December 14, Orban promised that Hungary would block the negotiations, but in the evening, despite Hungary's position, the European Council gave the "green light" to the negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU.

On December 15, the political adviser to the Prime Minister of Hungary, Balázs Orbán, threatened the European Union with further blackmail from Budapest in the context of Ukraine's accession to the EU.