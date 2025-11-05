Loud explosions in Donetsk: reports of a strike on an ammunition depot - video

Large-scale fire in the temporarily occupied city after the attack, sounds of repeated detonation are heard

Explosion in Donetsk (Photo: occupiers' resources)

On the evening of November 5, explosions occurred in the temporarily occupied Donetsk. According to unconfirmed reports, a warehouse with Russian ammunition was attacked.

The explosions occurred around 21:00. Journalist Denis Kazansky said that a rocket attack on a "large ammunition depot" had allegedly occurred.

Kremlin spokesman Denis Pushilin did not comment on the incident, but propaganda military officials said it was "loud." The Ukrainian side also did not officially comment on the alleged attack .

Videos shared online by local residents show the moment of the powerful explosion and hear secondary detonations. Flashes from the fire are visible at a great distance.

Warning: Videos may contain foul language.