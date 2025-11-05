Loud explosions in Donetsk: reports of a strike on an ammunition depot - video
Porokhnia Yana
News editor at LIGA.net
On the evening of November 5, explosions occurred in the temporarily occupied Donetsk. According to unconfirmed reports, a warehouse with Russian ammunition was attacked.
The explosions occurred around 21:00. Journalist Denis Kazansky said that a rocket attack on a "large ammunition depot" had allegedly occurred.
Kremlin spokesman Denis Pushilin did not comment on the incident, but propaganda military officials said it was "loud." The Ukrainian side also did not officially comment on the alleged attack .
Videos shared online by local residents show the moment of the powerful explosion and hear secondary detonations. Flashes from the fire are visible at a great distance.
Warning: Videos may contain foul language.
- on September 8, explosions were heard in occupied Donetsk . OSINT analysts reported a hit on the Topaz plant.
- On October 11, a large fire occurred in occupied Donetsk during a drone attack. An "arrival" was reported in the area of the former Auchan.
Comments (0)