"Love your mom, eat porridge, love Ukraine". Fallen Azov soldier Hrynka is awarded the title of Hero

Zelensky signs decree awarding the title of Hero to Nazariy Hrynetsovych, who returned to service after being captured and killed

Nazariy Hryntsevych (Photo: Instagram / grintsevithn)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star to Junior Lieutenant Nazariy Hryntsevych (call sign Hrinka). Decree is published on the website of the Presidential Office.

The title was awarded to Hrynka posthumously – "for personal courage and heroism displayed in the defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people.".

Paramedic Hrynka was one of the defenders of Mariupol and the youngest among the Azov fighters there.

He celebrated his 19th birthday (March 10, 2022) defending Mariupol.

When the order was given to stop defending the city, Hrinka, along with other Ukrainian soldiers, was taken prisoner by Russia.

on September 21, 2022, a prisoner-of-war exchange took place, as part of which some of the defenders of Azovstal returned to Ukraine, including Grinka.

After his release from captivity, he and his comrades founded Contact 12, a special forces unit of the artillery of the 12th Azov Brigade. There he was a platoon commander of optical observers.

Hryntsevych was killed in action on May 6, 2024, in the Luhansk sector in the Serebrianka forest.

Hrynetsevych's "instruction" has become known among Ukrainians: "Whatever you have, love your mother, eat porridge and love Ukraine.".

The same slogan was heard from hundreds of people during the farewell to the fallen soldier.

