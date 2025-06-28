Azovstal assault participant, chief rabbi, and Pivovarov: who was awarded on Constitution Day
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded a wide range of Ukrainians with state awards on the occasion of Constitution Day. The relevant decree was published on the President's website; the Office of the President announced the ceremonial presentation.
Two servicemen personally received the title of Hero of Ukraine. Junior Sergeant, soldier of the 3rd Assault Brigade, Oleksandr Ivantsov, who in March 2022 volunteered to participate in the Main Intelligence Directorate operation involving the helicopter landing of troops at Azovstal.
"He repelled enemy attacks on the left bank of Mariupol and destroyed 20 occupiers. He independently broke out of the encirclement, walking more than 100 km of occupied territory in Donetsk region. Now Oleksandr Ivantsov is destroying the enemy's weapons and equipment in Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the Office of the President said.
Petro Gerasymovych, a junior lieutenant, also received the highest award. He participated in the anti-terrorist operation and the joint forces operation from 2014 to 2019, and in 2022 he mined and destroyed the invaders' logistical routes in the Kyiv region.
"Last year in Donetsk region, he fought while under fire from an enemy flamethrower, but suffered numerous injuries from a Shahed strike. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation. In total, Petro Gerasymovych destroyed 49 occupiers, 6 BMPs, 3 tanks, an Orlan UAV, 2 Ural vehicles, a KamAZ truck with ammunition, and a 120-millimeter mortar," the head of state Office emphasized.
The President presented the orders to the relatives of the deceased Heroes of Ukraine: these are soldier Ostap Makarov, Colonel Viktor Polyviany, Senior Lieutenant Mykola Skydan, and journalist, volunteer, and paramedic Iryna Tsybukh.
Zelenskyy also awarded military personnel, officials, doctors and donors, educators and scientists, artists, and public and religious figures with orders and state honors.
In particular, Vasyl Stasiuk, artistic director of the National House of Organ and Chamber Music of Ukraine, received the Order of Merit, 1st class, and Moshe Asman, the Chief Rabbi of Kyiv and Ukraine, received the award of the 2nd class.
Among others, the title of Honored Artist was awarded to singer Artem Pivovarov, and the title of Honored Artist of Ukraine was awarded to Yuriy Vakulenko (the full list is available via this link).
- On Constitution Day, Polish President Andrzej Duda arrived in Ukraine – Zelenskyy awarded him the Order of Freedom.
- This is the highest order of Ukraine that can be awarded to foreigners and stateless persons.