Azovstal assault participant, chief rabbi, and Pivovarov: who was awarded on Constitution Day

Junior Sergeant Oleksandr Ivantsov, who volunteered to take part in the Mariupol landing and later escaped from the encirclement, was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Junior Sergeant Oleksandr Ivantsov (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded a wide range of Ukrainians with state awards on the occasion of Constitution Day. The relevant decree was published on the President's website; the Office of the President announced the ceremonial presentation.

Two servicemen personally received the title of Hero of Ukraine. Junior Sergeant, soldier of the 3rd Assault Brigade, Oleksandr Ivantsov, who in March 2022 volunteered to participate in the Main Intelligence Directorate operation involving the helicopter landing of troops at Azovstal.

"He repelled enemy attacks on the left bank of Mariupol and destroyed 20 occupiers. He independently broke out of the encirclement, walking more than 100 km of occupied territory in Donetsk region. Now Oleksandr Ivantsov is destroying the enemy's weapons and equipment in Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the Office of the President said.