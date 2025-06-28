Polish President Duda arrives in Kyiv – photos

Andrzej Duda and Andrii Sybiha (Photo: x.com/andrii_sybiha)

The current president of Poland Andrzej Duda arrived in Kyiv on the Constitution Day of Ukraine. This was reported by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga.

The Foreign Minister met the Polish president on June 28 at Kyiv Central Station. He noted that Duda was by Ukraine's side during the most difficult times of Russia's full-scale aggression.

It is noted that the leader of Poland will take part in the festivities on the occasion of the state holiday.

"We are grateful to him and all Poles who have shown true solidarity with Ukraine. Our guest will celebrate the Constitution Day of Ukraine with us and will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," Sibiga said.