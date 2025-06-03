Poland reveals when Nawrocki will replace Duda

The inauguration of the new president will take place after all complaints are reviewed and the term of office of the previous head of state ends.

Karol Nawrocki (Photo: EPA)

The election results can be appealed until June 16, and July 2 will be the last day for the Supreme Court to rule on the validity of the election. According to the Electoral Code, the new Polish President, Karol Nawrocki, is due to take office on August 6, PAP reports .

The official results of the presidential election, won by candidate Karol Nawrocki , were announced by the National Election Commission on Monday, June 2. From this date, voters have 14 days to file protests against the presidential election with the Supreme Court, i.e. until June 16.

The content of the protest may also include circumstances related to the first round of the presidential election, which took place on May 18.

After reviewing all election protests, based on the election report submitted by the National Electoral Commission, the Supreme Court decides on the validity of the presidential election – it must do so within 30 days of the announcement of the election results to the public, i.e. by July 2.

According to the Polish constitution, the presidential term lasts five years. Incumbent President Andrzej Duda began his second term on August 6, 2020, meaning he will serve until August 6, 2025.

According to the Electoral Code, the newly elected president takes the oath before the National Assembly – the combined chambers of the Sejm and the Senate – on the last day of the outgoing president's term, i.e. August 6.

After taking the oath, the new president takes office, and the term of office of the outgoing president ends.