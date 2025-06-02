Duda will visit Ukraine before the end of his term

Duda assured of his consistent support for Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andrzej Duda (Photo: OP)

On Monday, June 2, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda during a visit to Vilnius. He promised to visit Ukraine before the end of his term after 10 years in office, the Office of the President reported .

Zelensky congratulated Poland on holding the presidential elections and Karol Nawrocki on his victory. He noted that continued assistance from Poland is important not only for Ukraine, but also for all of Europe.

Duda assured his consistent support for Ukraine's membership in the European Union and NATO.

"You have been our friend from the very beginning, even before the start of a full-scale war. Thank you for allowing me to count on your friendship. Thank you to the Polish people for your support," Zelensky said.

The parties discussed bilateral relations, diplomatic work, and the importance of putting pressure on Russia to achieve a just and lasting peace. The leaders share the same position: it is important to increase joint pressure on Russia from the United States, Europe, and other countries of the world and continue to search for solutions that will help stop it.

Zelensky also invited Duda to visit Ukraine. The Polish president confirmed that he would visit before the end of his term.

On Sunday, June 1, the second round of the presidential election took place in Poland. Exit polls claimed that the pro-Ukrainian mayor of Warsaw, Trzaskowski, was in the lead.

As of the morning of June 2, the representative of the Law and Justice party, Nawrocki, won the Polish presidential election by a minimal margin.