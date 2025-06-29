F-16 pilot Ustimenko posthumously received the title of Hero of Ukraine

The military officer has been awarded the rank of colonel

Maksym Ustymenko (Photo: Facebook / Liliia Averyanova)

Ukrainian military pilot Maksym Ustymenko has been posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine. The relevant decree was published on the website of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The fallen defender, born in 1993, has been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order "Golden Star".

The decree states that Ustimenko was posthumously awarded the rank of colonel.

"Maksym Ustimenko fought since the ATO (Anti-Terrorist Operation) times, he mastered four types of aircraft, and he has truly important achievements for Ukraine. It is painful to lose such people. My condolences to his family, relatives, friends and comrades. Eternal memory!", – the head of state said in his evening address.

The soldier died on the night of June 29 while repelling a massive Russian attack on Ukraine.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that the pilot used the full range of onboard weapons of the F-16 fighter jet and shot down seven air targets, but during the engagement with the last target, his aircraft was damaged and began to lose altitude.

Ustymenko did everything possible, steered the plane away from the populated area, but did not have time to eject, the military reported.

The fallen aviator is survived by a four-year-old son, said the widow of pilot Oleksiy "Moonfish" Mes Yuliya.