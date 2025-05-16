Ukraine loses F-16 fighter jet, pilot ejects

An emergency situation occurred on board the aircraft. A commission has been appointed to investigate the incident

F-16 fighter jet (Photo: Depositphotos)

On the night of May 16, Ukraine lost an F-16 aircraft, but the pilot was able to eject and his life is not in danger. This was reported by Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Around 03:30, contact with the F-16 was lost. At that time, the Ukrainian fighter jet was performing a mission to repel an enemy air attack.

According to preliminary data, the pilot destroyed three air targets and worked on the fourth, using an aircraft gun.

However, an emergency situation arose on board. The pilot took the plane as far away from the settlement as possible and successfully ejected.

The search and rescue team quickly found and evacuated the pilot. He is in good health and in a safe place, there is no threat to his life and health.

A commission has been appointed to objectively clarify all the circumstances and has already begun its work.