Russians attacked Ukraine with 537 drones and missiles: 475 targets neutralized

On the night of June 29, the occupiers struck Ukraine with Kalibr, Iskander, Kinzhal, X-101 and S-300 missiles

The work of the air defense system (Photo: Telegram channel of Volodymyr Zelenskyy)

On the night of June 29, the occupiers launched 537 drones and missiles of various types at Ukraine. Air defense forces neutralized 475 targets. This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Since 19:00 on June 28, the occupiers have used 537 air attack assets:

→ 477 drones from the directions of: Kursk, Shatalovo, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo in the Russian Federation, as well as Chaudi in the temporarily occupied Crimea. More than 250 of them are "Shaheds";

→ four Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Tambov region of Russia;

→ seven Iskander-M or KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region of Russia and the temporarily occupied Crimea;

→ 41 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles from the Saratov, Kursk, and Bryansk regions of the Russian Federation;

→ five Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea area;

→ three S-300 guided anti-aircraft missiles from the Kursk region.

As of 08:30, air defense systems have neutralized 475 air attack assets, 249 have been shot down by firepower, and 226 have been lost due to location tracking issues:

→ 211 drones were shot down by firepower, 225 were lost due to location issues;

→ one Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile was shot down;

→ 33 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles were shot down, one was lost due to location issues;

→ four Kalibr cruise missiles were shot down.

Hits were recorded in six locations, and the downed drones fell in eight locations.

On the night of June 29, the Russians launched a massive attack on Ukraine with various types of missiles and strike drones. There are consequences in Cherkasy, Lviv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Poltava regions.

Poland, along with its allied countries, scrambled military aircraft in response to the Russian combined attack on Ukraine.