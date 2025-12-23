Lukoil petrochemical plant attacked in Russia: video of explosions and fire

Russians claim an attack on the Stavrolen plant. Ukraine already hit it last month

Photo: Telegram / exilenova_plus

On the night of December 23, drones attacked Russia's Stavropol Territory. Local governor Vladimir Vladimirov announced a fire in an industrial area, and according to the OSINT analysis of the Russian resource ASTRA, the Stavrolen petrochemical plant was under attack.

Russian Defense Ministry counts 29 allegedly downed or intercepted UAVs over Russia overnight, seven of them over Stavropol Krai.

The governor wrote that drones "tried" to attack facilities in Budyonovsk, and air defense was deployed. There were no casualties, residential buildings and the city's life support infrastructure were not damaged, but "there is a fire in the industrial zone.".

ASTRA analyzed one of the videos from the scene, published by the Ukrainian channel Exilenova+, and concluded that the footage was taken from Mendeleev Avenue, about 3 km from the fire. According to ASTRA's analysis, the fire struck the Stavrolen LLC enterprise at 1 Rosa Luxemburg Street. The fire broke out.

REFERENCE Stavrolen LLC is a chemical and petrochemical company located in Budyonovsk. The company is part of the Lukoil Group. It is one of the main producers of polyethylene and polypropylene in Russia. Ukraine has already struck it in November 2025. According to the General Staff, this plant has a full cycle of processing hydrocarbon raw materials and produces polymers for the production of composite materials, body parts, seals, and insulation for various types of Russian army equipment. Among other things, it produces UAV components.