Macron does not consider Russia a good mediator in the conflict between Israel and Iran

French President reminds that Russia has been violating the UN Charter for the last years

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: EPA/MICHEL EULER)

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that Russia does not have sufficient authority to mediate in the conflict between Israel and Iran. He said this during a visit to Greenland, , according to The Times of Israel.

Macron rejects idea proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on the eve of.

"I don't believe that Russia, which is now involved in a high-intensity conflict and has been unwilling to abide by the UN Charter for several years, can be a mediator," he said .

Earlier, Trump said in an interview with ABC News that he would not mind mediating Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and would be "open" to it.

"He is ready. He called me about it. We had a long conversation about it [on June 14]," Trump said.