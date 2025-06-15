Zelenskyy: Putin wants to portray himself as a mediator in the Middle East, but is attacking Ukraine's energy sector

The President believes that the Russian dictator is "trying to somehow help his accomplices in Tehran"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia struck energy infrastructure in Kremenchuk at a time when dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to "portray himself as a mediator for the Middle East." The head of state said this in an evening address.

"And this [strike on energy] is Russia's spit on everything that the international community is trying to do to stop this war. Right after Putin's conversation with Trump. After the Americans asked us not to strike at Russian energy facilities. And at a time when Putin himself is trying to portray himself as a mediator for the Middle East and is trying to somehow help his accomplices in Tehran. It's all so cynical...", the president said.

Zelenskyy noted that Russian strikes on Ukraine occur every night, and Ukrainians die every day, although this war "could have ended long ago if the world had reacted to Russia in a principled manner and not bought into Russian manipulations and lies."

The head of state also recalled the need for new sanctions against Russian oil and a sufficient price cap for this energy source.

"A price cap that would hurt the Russian budget. Without it, Putin will continue to ignore everything the world is doing for peace. He personally does not need peace – it is war in itself, and only a real shortage of money can convince Russia to be safer for its neighbors," the president concluded.