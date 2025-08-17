Macron: Trump wants peace, Putin wants Ukraine's surrender

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: PHILIPPE MAGONI / EPA)

President of France Emmanuel Macron said that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want peace. The politician's words after meetings of the "coalition of the willing" reports BFMTV media.

"Do I think president Putin wants peace? The answer is no. Do I think president Trump wants peace? Yes. [...] I think he [the Russian dictator] wants Ukraine's surrender, and that's what he has proposed," Macron said.

The French leader also promised a "robust" discussion with Trump during a meeting on August 18.

He noted that "an important moment of conflict and security of Ukraine" is being resolved "in an extremely serious situation". In this context, Macron added, the goal is simple – "to recall what unites Ukraine, Europe and the United States," pointing to the aggressor Russia.

"There can be no territorial discussions about Ukraine without Ukrainian leaders," the French president emphasized.

In addition, he said that if partners are weak with Russia, they create preconditions for future conflicts. Macron condemned the "imperialist and revisionist" Russian government, which since 2008 (when Moscow started the war against Georgia – Ed.) "has never kept its promises of peace and non-aggression".

"I want a powerful Europe, a strong Europe, a free Europe. We want to take responsibility and decide for ourselves," the French president summarized.