Madagascar's president flown out of the country by military plane amid protests and riots

President of Madagascar evacuated on October 13 after agreement with Emmanuel Macron

Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina was evacuated from the country by a French military plane amid mass protests and a mutiny in the army. About reports rFI radio station.

It is noted that the evacuation was carried out after an agreement between the President of Madagascar and the leader of France Emmanuel Macron.

At the same time, Paris emphasized that France is not involved in resolving the internal political crisis in Madagascar.

on October 12, the Madagascar president's administration announced an attempted coup d'état, allegedly involving military personnel from an elite unitCapsat, the same one that supported Rajuelina's rise to power in 2009.

The protests in Madagascar began due to large-scale water and electricity outages, but quickly grew into a nationwide movement demanding the resignation of President Andry Rajoelina.

The security forces used force to disperse the demonstrators, but some of the military sided with the protesters and seized control of the gendarmerie.

