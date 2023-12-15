Macron: Orbán can be persuaded to support 50 billion euros in funding for Ukraine

Emmanuel Macron and Viktor Orbán (Photo: EPA)

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán could be persuaded to support €50 billion in funding for Ukraine, The Guardian quoted him as saying.

The French president expressed confidence that in 2024 it will be possible to convince Orbán to join the financial aid package for Ukraine, as his decision to block it means that he has also blocked fresh funds for Hungary, its neighbors, and for migration border control.

In addition, according to Macron, Orban told European leaders that he would not block negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU if Kyiv completed the remaining reforms it was asked to implement by March 2024.

"If these rules are met, and I asked him the question, he told me that he would not block, if that were the case. If the seven rules are met, then you will need to be able to open discussions," Macron told reporters.

Even in the morning of December 14, Orbán promised that Hungary would block the negotiations, but in the evening, the European Council, despite Hungary's position, gave the green light to the negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU.

On December 15, Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán vetoed the allocation of 50 billion euros to support Ukraine from the European Union.

Orbán also said that the government in Budapest will not support the new European Union aid package for Ukraine until the bloc pays all the funds frozen by the European Commission.

On December 15, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the decision to create the Ukraine Facility in the amount of 50 billion euros for 2024-2027 and the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

